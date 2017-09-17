Silver alert issued for missing endangered man in Hendersonville - FOX Carolina 21

Silver alert issued for missing endangered man in Hendersonville

Larry Crawford Ross. (Source: NC Silver Alert website) Larry Crawford Ross. (Source: NC Silver Alert website)
HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

Investigators are searching for a missing and endangered elderly man in Hendersonville.

A silver alert was issued for 68-year-old Larry Crawford Ross who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Ross was last seen on Alfs Core Road. He was wearing a blue t-shirt, blue jeans and black slip on shoes. He stands 5'7", weighs 120 pounds, and has short gray hair with blue eyes.

Investigators say Ross drives a black 2006 Toyota Tacoma with North Carolina license plate number ZSV-4650.

Anyone with information about Larry Crawford Ross should call Aaron Lisenbee at the Henderson County Sheriff's Office at 828-697-4911.

