Over 5K Duke Energy customers without power in Greenville, Ander - FOX Carolina 21

Over 5K Duke Energy customers without power in Greenville, Anderson Counties

Posted: Updated:
Power outage in Simpsonville. (Source: Duke Energy Outage Map) Power outage in Simpsonville. (Source: Duke Energy Outage Map)
SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Over 5,000 Duke Energy customers are without power in Greenville County and Anderson County Sunday afternoon.

Per the Duke Energy Outage Map, 2,343 customers are experiencing outages in Simpsonville near Scuffletown Road. The outage was first reported at 2:34 p.m.

According to Duke, the estimated time of restoration us 7:15 p.m.

Duke Energy reports 3,044 customers are without power in Anderson County near Honea Path Highway. The outage was first reported there at 3:17 p.m. The estimated time of restoration is 6:30 p.m.

Stick with FOX Carolina for the latest.

More news: AP Top 25: Defending champion Clemson makes move to No. 2

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.