Hurricane Irma evacuee searching for lost dog in Raleigh, NC

A South Florida woman who fled to North Carolina to escape Hurricane Irma is desperately searching for her missing chihuahua in Raleigh.

Karen Calcaño and her 15-year-old white chihuahua named Geordie had to evacuate their home in Fort Lauderdale and head to North Carolina last week during Hurricane Irma. Calcaño said in a Facebook live video that the pair was staying in the Riverside community when Geordie went missing Thursday night around 7:30 p.m.

She said he was wearing his thunder jacket to help keep him calm because he was stressed from the long trip in traffic.

Geordie is deaf and in need of his medications, Calcaño said.

She is offering a $1,000 reward for his return.

Calcaño said anyone who sees Geordie to not yell or chase him, but to stay with him and call her at 561-460-4978.

Get the latest updates on the Bring Geordie Home Facebook group.

