6th Annual Deputy Roger Rice Memorial Ride honors fallen officers nationwide

On Sunday, a community came together to honor fallen officers across the country.

Participants started gathering at the 6th Annual Deputy Roger Rice Memorial Ride started around noon in Clinton, SC.

Congressman Jeff Duncan served as the auctioneer for the live auction at the event, which featured live music by the Steele Justice Band, food and games.

Vehicles and bikers set out on a ride through Laurens County around 2 p.m. The ride began and ended at Destination Power Sports on Hwy 76E in Clinton.

All proceeds from the event will go to the Deputy Roger Rice Ride-On Fund, which is used to assist law enforcement officers and their families in times of need (ie: medical bills and loss of homes due to fire).

MORE NEWS: Hurricane Irma evacuee searching for lost dog in Raleigh, NC

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.