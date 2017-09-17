New afternoon lineup now on FOX Carolina!

FOX Carolina has an exciting new lineup from 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. weekdays.

At 3 p.m., watch Pickler & Ben, a new daytime lifestyle & entertainment talk show hosted by country music singer Kellie Pickler and television personality Ben Aaron.

The show is shot in Nashville and is produced by megastar Faith Hill.

Following Pickler & Ben, watch The Four O’Clock News, anchored by Ashley Minelli and Sarah Danik. Chris Scott will provide traffic updates, while Chief Meteorologist Kendra Kent and Meteorologist Ben Dorenbach bring you the forecast.

And all new at 5 p.m. on weekdays, watch The Five O’Clock News, anchored by Cody Alcorn and two-time best news anchor Emmy-winner Diana Watson. Chris Scott will continue traffic reports through the 5 p.m. hour and Chief Meteorologist Kendra Kent will provide your forecast.

The new afternoon lineup began Monday, September 18.

