Fire Chief: Injured hiker rescued from Mountain Rest, hospitalized

Emergency officials said an injured hiker was rescued and taken to a hospital on Sunday.

Charlie King, Fire Chief of Oconee County Emergency Services, told FOX that the 911 center got word of a hiker with a traumatic injury along the Foothills Trail north of Mountain Rest, around 4 p.m.

King said crews from Mountain Rest Fire & Rescue responded to the Big Bend area of the Chatooga River and Foothills Trail.

Bystanders reported that there was a hiker injured several miles down the trail, requiring immediate medical attention, said King.

Oconee County Special Rescue Team and a helicopter from the Georgia State Department of Natural Resources responded to assist with the rescue mission.

King said the hiker was stabilized at the scene, and then airlifted to an ambulance for transport to the hospital. Those who were with the injured hiker during the incident said their group was working to remove trees and debris along the trail following Hurricane Irma.

Crews took just over 5 hours to complete the rescue. There were no additional injuries to report.

