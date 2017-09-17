Coroner identifies man dead in Greenwood crash involving moped, pole

One person is dead after a crash involving a moped and telephone pole in Greenwood, said police.

Greenwood City Police responded to the scene around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to officers, the crash happened near Phoenix Street. Officials said it appeared the vehicle turned from Phoenix Street onto Milwee Avenue and then attempted to turn onto Abney.

Witnesses said the driver lost control of the moped, left the roadway and struck a utility pole.

Officials said the victim was not responsive on scene, and passed away at the hospital.

The coroner identified the victim as 33-year-old Anthony Jerome Williams of Brannon Street in Greenwood. Williams was pronounced dead at 6:36 p.m. from blunt force trauma. His manner of death was ruled an accident.

Greenwood City Police are still investigating the incident.

