Deputies: Man wanted for attempted murder after drive-by shooting in Chesnee

Deputies said an attempted murder warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man involved in a drive-by shooting in Chesnee.

According to the incident report from the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to the 900 block of Saluda Street around noon on Saturday.

Upon arrival, deputies met the victim, who said he had gotten into the driver seat of his vehicle when he noticed a man stop in front of his residence on Saluda Street.

The victim said the man was driving a Gold Chevy Avalanche and had rolled down the passenger window and fired a round from a handgun. The victim said the driver's side of his vehicle was hit by the gunfire before the man left the scene heading towards Hwy 11. The man said nothing to the victim during the incident.

The victim told deputies he knew the man, identified as 33-year-old Clayton Ramsey Fowler, personally and there had once been "bad blood" between the two of them because Fowler had accused the victim of stealing a safe from him.

According to the incident report, when the victim last spoke with Fowler 3 days prior, he said there had been no argument between them.

The victim was not injured during the shooting, and was able to provide a statement to deputies. Deputies were unable to locate Fowler and have issued a warrant for Clayton Ramsey Fowler for attempted murder.

Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWS: Fire Chief: Injured hiker rescued from Mountain Rest, hospitalized

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.