Troopers: Hit-and-run suspect charged after man killed crossing I-85

The Cherokee County coroner said a Gaffney man died after being struck by a car as he was attempting to walk across I-85 early Monday morning.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. near Exit 92 on the southbound side of the interstate. Troopers closed southbound lanes and began detouring traffic onto Peachoid Road while they investigated.

Coroner Dennis Fowler identified the victim as Damion Kintavis Franklin, 26, of Riverbrook Drive.

"The vehicle that made contact with the victim did not stop and a search is currently underway to locate that driver,” Fowler said.

Fowler said Franklin died at the scene.

On Tuesday, troopers confirmed 46-year-old Noe Castillo was arrested in connection with the case and charged with hit and run resulting in death.

He was booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center.

