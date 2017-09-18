Troopers: Southbound lanes detoured on I-85 S in Gaffney due to - FOX Carolina 21

Troopers: Southbound lanes detoured on I-85 S in Gaffney due to deadly crash

Posted: Updated:
I-85 sign I-85 sign
GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Troopers with the SC Highway Patrol said southbound I-85 traffic was being detoured at Exit 92 early Monday morning due to a deadly collision.

Troopers reported a hit and run crash at the exit just before 3 a.m., per the SCHP website.

Troopers said all southbound lanes were detoured while they investigated the crash. Drivers in the area should expect delays.

No other details were immediately available.

Tune in to The Morning News for traffic updates every ten minutes from 5 to 9 a.m.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.