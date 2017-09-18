Troopers: Southbound lanes detoured on I-85 S in Gaffney due to deadly crash

Troopers with the SC Highway Patrol said southbound I-85 traffic was being detoured at Exit 92 early Monday morning due to a deadly collision.

Troopers reported a hit and run crash at the exit just before 3 a.m., per the SCHP website.

Troopers said all southbound lanes were detoured while they investigated the crash. Drivers in the area should expect delays.

No other details were immediately available.

