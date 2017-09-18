Last week of summer stays warm, but tropics remain active

Warm, calm weather sticks around this week but eyes remain on Jose and Maria in the Atlantic.

There will not be a lot of day-to-day change in the weather for much of this week as the days will be warm and the nights mild and comfortable. Expect highs in the 80s each afternoon.

Eventually, enough moisture combines with the existing warmth to bring a chance of afternoon showers beginning Wednesday in the mountains and Thursday in the Upstate.

By the weekend, those rain chances fade away, leaving nice and warm conditions.

Jose remains a category 1 hurricane moving northward across the western Atlantic. Tropical storm conditions are possible along parts of the New England coast through mid to late week.

Maria is forecast to strengthen rapidly to major hurricane status as it treks through the northern Leeward Islands and before reaching Puerto Rico. It could be a major category 4 storm by the time it reaches PR on Wednesday.

It is likely Maria will reach the southeastern Bahamas by Friday as a major storm, but its track beyond this point remains uncertain. There is no imminent concern or threat to the United States, but we’ll watch it closely!

