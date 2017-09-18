Fire reported at Concrete Recycling in Spartanburg

Firefighters were called to battle a fire reported at a Spartanburg County business early Monday morning.

Emergency dispatchers said the fire was reported at Concrete Recycling on Mount Pleasant Road just before 4:30 a.m.

The fire broke out inside an outbuilding that the owner said was used as an office, sales, and dispatch center.

Firefighters said the business was closed at the time so no one was hurt.

Firefighters said the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office will investigate the cause of the fire.

