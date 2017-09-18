Madworld scares up 'Family Fun Zone' in addition to annual haunted attraction

Madworld Haunted attraction has scared up some family friendly attractions and added a new tool for folks who want to experience the haunted trail with fewer scares.

PHOTOS: A look inside Madworld Haunted Attraction

Tim Thompson, co-owner of the scream park in Piedmont, said Madworld is offering a fall festival each weekend during daytime hours, offering family friendly fun for younger children. The new Family Fun Zone features a pumpkin patch, hay bale maze, jumping pillow, cow train rides, face painting, and more. Admission is $8.50 for ages 4 and up. Children 3 and under are admitted free.

Thompson said Madworld is offering “No-Scare Medallions” for people who want to enjoy a less frightful experience on the haunted trail.

“These medallions have LED lights in them and actually act as monster repellants,” Thompson said. “If monsters anywhere in the park see these, they will actually run away from them.”

The No-Scare Medallions are available for an additional fee.

This year’s haunted trail, called Phobia, is longer than in past years and ends with a walk through the building that formerly housed the escape room attractions.

Madworld is located at 147 Country Manor Road in Piedmont. The Family Fun Zone is open on Saturdays and Sundays through Nov. 4. The nighttime scares are offered on Friday through Sunday starting Sept. 22 through Nov. 4. Thursday night scares will be offered October 12 through 26.

Click here for hours, ticket information, and additional details from Madworld’s website.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.