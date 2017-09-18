Greenville County Schools hosts college fair, parents can attend Monday evening

Greenville County Schools is inviting parents to learn more about college options during the school district’s annual College Fair Monday evening.

The college fair is being Monday and Tuesday at the TD Convention Center. The school district said high school juniors and seniors will be bused to the event during school hours but parents are invited to attend college planning seminars Monday from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Seminars will be on the college application process and financial aid for college.

During the student outings, kids can talk to representatives from area colleges and universities, receive scholarship and financial aid information and sign up for college mailing lists.

“It's like a mini college visit that provides exposure to higher education for students who may be the first in their family to explore this option,” stated Beth Brotherton, a spokesperson for the school district.

