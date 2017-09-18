Greenville County Schools hosts college fair, parents can attend Monday evening

Troopers with the SC Highway Patrol said southbound I-85 traffic was being detoured at Exit 92 early Monday morning due to a deadly collision.More >
A Detroit-area teacher has been placed on leave after an 11-year-old boy said he was physically forced out of his chair during the Pledge of Allegiance.More >
Deputies said an attempted murder warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man involved in a drive-by shooting in Chesnee.More >
Dispatchers say deputies responded to reports of a strong armed robbery in Greenville County Sunday afternoon.More >
A terrifying scene at a North Carolina fair, when a Ferris wheel operator fell from the ride while trying to help two children who were clinging to each other during a malfunction.More >
A Cleveland woman stabbed her boyfriend multiple times after finding him naked on top of her 12-year-old daughter, police said.More >
Emergency officials said an injured hiker was rescued and taken to a hospital on Sunday.More >
Deputies say two missing hikers in Greenville County were located Sunday morning after a night at Bald Rock.More >
One person is dead after a crash involving a moped and telephone pole in Greenwood.More >
Several missing or injured hikers led to large search parties over the weekend. Now, DNR has safety tips ahead of hiking and camping season.More >
A look at some of the new family attractions, the no-scare medallion, and some of the creatures lurking at Madworld Haunted Attraction.More >
FOX Carolina welcomes the Pickler & Ben show on weekdays. (9/17/17)More >
Here are the arrests that made headlines in September 2017.More >
Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) hosted its first ever Walk Like MADD fundraiser in Greenville on Sunday to remember loved ones killed by drunk drivers.More >
The 6th annual Deputy Roger Rice Memorial Ride took place on Sunday to recognize the fallen officers across our country.More >
USC Gamecocks take on Kentucky Wildcats. (9/16/17)More >
Clemson Tigers take on Louisville Cardinals at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium. (9/16/17)More >
The annual Indie Craft Parade took place in Greenville on Saturday to celebrate all things handcrafted.More >
About 140 adoptable cats and dogs from the Jacksonville Humane Society traveled to Greenville to be evaluated and then put into adoption programs in Virginia and North Carolina.More >
A new dog boarding and training center called Pet Commander Kennels opened in Gray Court on Saturday. Kennel owners say the goal is to provide employment opportunities for disabled individuals.More >
