Wayback burgers offers hungry customers chance to win $3,330 in burger eating contest

Wayback Burgers is celebrating National Cheeseburger Day with an epic cheeseburger eating contest.

Customers with a big appetite who think they can tackle Wayback’s Triple Triple Burger in record time can compete to win $3,330, according to a news release from the restaurant chain.

Wayback said the contest will be taking place all day at all locations, including the Greenville and Spartanburg restaurants.

The Triple Triple Burger includes nine patties, nine slices of American cheese, lettuce and tomato, all on a bun.

Customers 16 years and older can buy one and compete in the contest.

Here’s the kicker: You have to down this monster-sized burger in under 39 seconds to win the cash!

Wayback said Molly Schuyler of California is the current champion. She set the fastest Triple Triple Challenge time record in 2014 in a whopping 38.95 seconds

Visit WaybackBurgers.com for more details.

MORE NEWS: Madworld scares up 'Family Fun Zone' in addition to annual haunted attraction

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.