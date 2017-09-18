Greenville police need help identifying woman they say stole sun - FOX Carolina 21

Greenville police need help identifying woman they say stole sunglasses


Surveillance of suspect (Source: Greenville PD) Surveillance of suspect (Source: Greenville PD)
GREENVILLE, SC

Greenville police are asking for help identifying a woman who officers said stole several pairs of sunglasses from an ophthalmologist’s office.

Police said the theft occurred on September 1 at Carolina Cornea, located on Patewood Drive.

Police released surveillance photos of the woman on Monday.

Anyone with information on the woman’s identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

