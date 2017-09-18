Greenville man sentenced to prison for 2016 burglary

A Greenville man was sentenced after pleading guilty to a burglary second degree charge on Sept. 13. The solicitor's office stated that Kyle Shane Patton, 32, broke into a residence on Augusta Road with a firearm in May 2016.

According to the solicitor's office, Patton was sentenced to 15 years in the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

MORE NEWS:I-85 South reopens after deadly collision in Gaffney

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.