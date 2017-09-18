Greenville man sentenced to prison for 2016 burglary - FOX Carolina 21

Greenville man sentenced to prison for 2016 burglary

(FOX Carolina/File) (FOX Carolina/File)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

A Greenville man was sentenced after pleading guilty to a burglary second degree charge on Sept. 13. The solicitor's office stated that Kyle Shane Patton, 32, broke into a residence on Augusta Road with a firearm in May 2016. 

According to the solicitor's office, Patton was sentenced to 15 years in the South Carolina Department of Corrections. 

