Attorney General: Spartanburg man persuaded minors to send sexually explicit photos, faces multiple charges

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said Monday that a Spartanburg man was charged with 20 child porn-related offenses.

Wilson said Joshua Clark Gripper, 28, encouraged minor victims to send sexually explicit images of themselves via social media and was in possession of multiple files of child pornography.

Wilson said investigators with multiple agencies, including the Spartanburg and Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, began investigating after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Gripper was arrested on September 12 and additional charges were added on September 15. He is charged with ten counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, first degree and ten counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree.

If convicted on all charges, Gripper could be sentenced to up to 300 years in prison.

