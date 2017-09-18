District: Upstate students disciplined after 'RAPE' photo surfaces

Anderson School District 5 said students are being disciplined after a controversial photo surfaced following a Friday night football game.

District spokesperson Kyle Newton said they were made aware of the image Saturday morning, which features Westside High School students spelling out the word "RAPE" with letters painted on their chests.

A photo circulating on social media that was sent to FOX Carolina showed four male subjects with the letters painted in pink on their chests and the text "What we do to Daniel" below.

Newton said the Daniel versus Westside game was Cancer Awareness Night and the students were initially part of a group that spelled out "BUMP CANCER."

Newton said school leaders are reminding students and staff that pictures shared through text messages and social media can cause long-term consequences.

The students, two seniors and two sophomores, are being disciplined accordingly, Newton said.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.