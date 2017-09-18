Driver dies at hospital after Laurens Co. crash

The South Carolina Highway Patrol announced days after a collision in Laurens County that a driver has died.

On Sep. 9, troopers said the driver of a 2001 Ford pickup was traveling north on U.S. 25 near Buzhardt Road when the truck hit a 77-year-old driver from behind. The elderly driver was not injured.

Troopers said after crashing into the other vehicle, the driver of the pickup ran off the left side of the road and struck trees. The driver was transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital where they later died.

The driver's name has not yet been released.

