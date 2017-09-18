Coroner: Baby whose remains found during eviction died nearly a year earlier

The Fountain Inn Police Department is taking the lead on the investigation after investigators said the remains of a baby were found Monday at an apartment complex.

The Laurens County Sheriff's Office was initially called to Fountain Hills apartments on Chapman Road. Deputies were handing an eviction when they said they found a deceased baby.

According to Fountain Inn Police Chief Keith Morton, the remains were found inside a sealed container which was inside two more containers for an unknown amount of time.

PHOTOS: Investigation underway after remains found while deputies served eviction notice

Coroner Nick Nichols confirmed his office was called to investigate the child's death. Nichols said the body was transported to Greenville for an autopsy at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

"Any time there's a child, it's new for me because I've got a heart," the coroner said. "I've been doing this for a long, long time, but it hurts deeply when there's a child involved."

The coroner said the remains were in a state of decomposition. A forensic anthropologist has been called into examine the remains.

“The baby is in the best hands we could put them in at this time, and we are waiting on results," Morton said.

After an autopsy, Nichols said it was determined the remains were fetal, approximately 38 weeks gestational age. Nichols said they could not determine if the baby was born live or stillborn.

The manner of death and the sex of the baby could also not be determined.

Decomposition indicated it had been approximately 10 to 11 months since the baby's death when the remains were found, according to Nichols.

The State Law Enforcement Division is also assisting in the investigation.

Morton said a person of interest has been interviewed in the case and the child's mother was placed in investigative detention.

No charges have been filed.

"We are being very methodical about this case in particular," Morton said. "We will examine every piece of evidence thoroughly."

Phyllis Taylor, a resident at Fountain Hills, said she saw a woman sitting outside with her belongings and approached her to lend a hand.

"I thought she needed some help," Taylor said. "But then come to find out she had hid a baby in a clothes hamper."

Taylor said investigators asked her if she knew if the other resident was pregnant at any point, but she said she didn't. She said the incident was shocking.

"You never know who you're living around," Taylor said.

On Tuesday, Morton said the autopsy results would likely dictate how investigators will proceed.

"Depending on its initial findings, we could be waiting for lab results for an undetermined period of time," Morton said. "This is an unusual incident and we will diligently follow the evidence wherever it leads us."

