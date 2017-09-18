Deputies: Baby's remains found during eviction at Upstate apartm - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: Baby's remains found during eviction at Upstate apartment complex

Posted: Updated:
Scene where eviction notice was served (Sep. 18, 2017/FOX Carolina) Scene where eviction notice was served (Sep. 18, 2017/FOX Carolina)
Police on scene at Fountain Hills apartments (Sep. 18, 2017/FOX Carolina) Police on scene at Fountain Hills apartments (Sep. 18, 2017/FOX Carolina)
FOUNTAIN INN, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Laurens County Sheriff's Office is on scene of an investigation after deputies said the remains of a baby were found Monday.

Deputies said the incident occurred at Fountain Hills apartments on Chapman Road while handling an eviction. According to a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office, while on scene, deputies found a deceased baby.

An investigation is underway.

PHOTOS: Investigation underway after remains found while deputies served eviction notice

The Fountain Inn Police Department confirmed officers are responding to the scene and working to obtain a search warrant. The Laurens County Coroner's Office has been notified and is also responding to the scene.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is also assisting with the investigation.

A FOX Carolina crew is en route for more details.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.