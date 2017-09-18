Deputies: Baby's remains found during eviction at Upstate apartment complex

The Laurens County Sheriff's Office is on scene of an investigation after deputies said the remains of a baby were found Monday.

Deputies said the incident occurred at Fountain Hills apartments on Chapman Road while handling an eviction. According to a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office, while on scene, deputies found a deceased baby.

An investigation is underway.

PHOTOS: Investigation underway after remains found while deputies served eviction notice

The Fountain Inn Police Department confirmed officers are responding to the scene and working to obtain a search warrant. The Laurens County Coroner's Office has been notified and is also responding to the scene.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is also assisting with the investigation.

A FOX Carolina crew is en route for more details.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.