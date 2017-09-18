Troopers: Truck driver injured after semi overturns on I-85 - FOX Carolina 21

Troopers: Truck driver injured after semi overturns on I-85

Posted: Updated:
Truck overturned on I-85 (Sep. 18, 2017/FOX Carolina) Truck overturned on I-85 (Sep. 18, 2017/FOX Carolina)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after a semi truck overturned on Interstate 85 Monday.

Troopers said the semi-truck ran off the right side of the road as it was entering I-85 from Pelham Road and overturned. The driver, a 52-year-old man, had to be extricated from the truck and was transported to the hospital via EMS with non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers said charges are pending in the case.

