Warm week ahead, while we watch Jose and Maria

A warm final week of summer is ahead, while all eyes are on the tropics! Jose and Maria will continue to be U.S. potential threats.

Locally we’re looking pretty good with mostly dry conditions through mid-week, then only a slight chance for rain late Wednesday into Thursday. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 80s for the Upstate and low 80s for the mountains. Overnight lows will cool into the low to mid 60s area-wide through the week.

Hurricane Maria will be one to watch as it moves toward the Bahamas by late this week. It is currently a category 3 storm, and expected to get a bit stronger toward Wednesday and Thursday. Most of the computer models pull it to the north quickly, avoiding a major U.S. impact, but there is a chance it may turn late and impact anywhere from the NC coastline to New England. Any U.S. impact would come early to middle of next week so we have a while to watch it.

Hurricane Jose will weaken over the next day, moving toward the northeast. It will bring heavy rain and wind along the shores of Virginia to Maine, while the center should remain off shore.

