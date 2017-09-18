Three Clemson players selected as ACC Players of the Week

Three Clemson football players were selected as the ACC Player of the Week. Kelly Bryant, Taylor Hearn and Will Spiers were recognized by the ACC Sports Media Association on Monday.

Bryant was selected as ACC Back of the Week, Hearn was selected as the top offensive lineman, and Spiers was recognized as the Special Teams Player of the Week. The players were recognized for their efforts during Saturday's 47-21 victory over Louisville.

This is the first time since 2014 that the Tigers have had three players recognized by the ACC for the same game.

This was Bryant's first time being selected as an ACC Player of the Week. Spiers was also recognized by the ACC for the first time. Saturday's game was Spiers' third career game. Hearn was previously selected as the ACC Offensive Lineman after the Tigers' 2016 game against Auburn.

