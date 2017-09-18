Three Clemson players selected as ACC Players of the Week - FOX Carolina 21

Three Clemson players selected as ACC Players of the Week

Posted: Updated:
Bryant, Hearn, and Spiers. (Source: Clemson University). Bryant, Hearn, and Spiers. (Source: Clemson University).
CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Three Clemson football players were selected as the ACC Player of the Week. Kelly Bryant, Taylor Hearn and Will Spiers were recognized by the ACC Sports Media Association on Monday. 

Bryant was selected as ACC Back of the Week, Hearn was selected as the top offensive lineman, and Spiers was recognized as the Special Teams Player of the Week. The players were recognized for their efforts during Saturday's 47-21 victory over Louisville. 

This is the first time since 2014 that the Tigers have had three players recognized by the ACC for the same game. 

This was Bryant's first time being selected as an ACC Player of the Week. Spiers was also recognized by the ACC for the first time. Saturday's game was Spiers' third career game. Hearn was  previously selected as the ACC Offensive Lineman after the Tigers' 2016 game against Auburn. 

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.