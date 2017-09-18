Police search 218 acres of hunting land for leads in woman's 2016 suspicious disappearance

A search was underway in Hart County on Monday for leads in the disappearance of a woman in 2016.

In late October 2016, investigators said 42-year-old Cecilia Bustamante went missing after frantically leaving her job on Peachtree Street in Atlanta. Chamblee Police Department said she left behind her 7-year-old son and disappeared without any form of identification or credit cards.

Bustamante, a native of the Phillipines, wasn't reported missing until December 2016 by a non-family-member.

On Monday, Chamblee officers worked with authorities in Hart County to search approximately 218 acres of hunting property in connection with her disappearance.

The Hart County sheriff said on Monday evening they were wrapping up the search for Bustamante and said no evidence had been found.

The sheriff said she has family in Hart County and they believed she may have been in the area.

