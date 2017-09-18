Police: Arrest made in shooting death of Gaffney teen

The Gaffney Police Department said an arrest has been made in connection with the deadly shooting of a teenager in August.

On Aug. 7, police said 18-year-old Jasmin McGill was shot and killed on Lincoln Drive. The recent high school graduate was found bleeding in the roadway.

Police said Tony C. Littlejohn has been identified as one of several people who fired shots during an incident at the time of McGill's death.

Littlejohn is charged with breach of peace, aggravated in nature. He was arrested and booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

