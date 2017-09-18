Police: Second arrest made in shooting death of Gaffney teen

The Gaffney Police Department said an arrest has been made in connection with the deadly shooting of a teenager in August.

On Aug. 7, police said 18-year-old Jasmin McGill was shot and killed on Lincoln Drive. The recent high school graduate was found bleeding in the roadway.

Police said Tony C. Littlejohn and Matthew Archie Jr. have been identified as two of several people who fired shots during an incident at the time of McGill's death.

Littlejohn and Archie are both charged with breach of peace, aggravated in nature.

Littlejohn was arrested Monday and booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center. His bond was set at $5,000.

Archie was arrested Wednesday without incident and booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

