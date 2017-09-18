AG Wilson asks Equifax to disable fee-based monitoring

South Carolina Attorney General Wilson is asking credit-monitoring company Equifax to disable fee-based monitoring programs after a data breach.

Wilson joins 33 other attorneys general in asking the company to end its fee-based monitoring service. The attorneys general are also asking for Equifax to reimburse clients that will incur fees while their credit is frozen.

In a statement regarding the breach, Wilson said:

“The people of South Carolina are angry about this breach and the potential for identity theft. For Equifax to give the impression that it’s trying to make a profit off of its own breach makes them even angrier, and understandably so.”

According to the Attorney General's office, more than 2.36 million South Carolinians were impacted by the data breach.

The attorneys general are also requesting information regarding the circumstances surrounding the breach and why the company waited to inform the public of the breach.

The Equifax data breach affected 143 million people. The full letter from the attorneys general can be read here.

