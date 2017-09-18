Deputies: Upstate man arrested after victim suffers multiple stab wounds during fight

An Upstate man was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon after witnesses told deputies he pulled out a knife during an altercation.

Spartanburg County Deputies saw they were dispatched to the Circle K on Asheville Highway on Saturday in reference to a disturbance with a weapon. When they arrived on scene they met with the father of the victim who said the victim was inside the Circle K laying in the back room, bleeding from multiple wounds.

Deputies say they witnessed multiple slashes and stab wounds on the victim’s chest, sides, arms and back. The wounds were bleeding profusely and the victim was not able to speak calmly because of him being in shock, they continued.

EMS transported the victim to the hospital for treatment.

Witness reports state the suspect, 21-year-old Taylor Craig Belanger of Spartanburg, and his girlfriend went to the victim’s fathers house to fight the victim. The witness said the victim went outside to fight Belanger and at that point, Belanger pulled out a knife and begin to swing at the victim.

The witness and the victim’s father then rushed out to take the victim out of the fight and drive him toward the hospital. They say Belanger followed in his trailblazer and attempted to run them off the road.

The witnesses and victim decided to pull over to the Circle K and call police. They said Belanger ran to the Waffle House near the Circle K.

All witnesses say the victim did not have a weapon during the fight, but did strike Belanger with his fists during the altercation.

Deputies then located Belanger, arrested him and charged him with reckless driving, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and aggravated assault and battery.

Belanger was arrested Saturday at 8:17 a.m. and released from the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s office later that night at 10:51 p.m.

More news: Deputies: Baby's remains found during eviction at Upstate apartment complex

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.