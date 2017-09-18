Anderson Co. deputies searching for man missing since August

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said a search is underway for a missing man.

Deputies said 41-year-old Michael Thrasher was last seen on Aug. 5. Family members said they last heard from him by phone on July 21.

Investigators said Thrasher was staying with a friend in WIlliamston but left behind all of his personal belongings when he disappeared. Relatives are concerned about his well being.

He is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 120 pounds with blue eyes and a shaven head. He has multiple tattoos and usually keeps a blonde goatee.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Anderson County Sheriff's Office at 864-260-4400.

