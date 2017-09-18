Deputies: Upstate convicted felon arrested on multiple charges after evading arrest, possessing handgun

An Easley man was arrested over the weekend on multiple charges, including one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Deputies say 34-year-old Michael Troy Bradshaw was charged with two counts of petit larceny, and one count each of receiving stolen goods, possession of a stolen vehicle and giving false information in relation to an initial incident that occurred Saturday.

Per deputy reports, investigators responded to an address on Rick Lane near Seneca late Saturday morning in regards to reports of a suspicious vehicle. The tag on the car was reported stolen out of Pickens County.

Deputies made contact with the man working on the vehicle, who provided deputies with what turned out to be false identification. Based on prior investigation, deputies placed the man into handcuffs for safety reasons. He was later identified as Bradshaw.

Bradshaw then asked the female passenger in the vehicle, later identified as 25-year-old Brooke Amanda Smith, to obtain the vehicle’s registration. During this process, Bradshaw was able to run from the deputy after ignoring the deputy’s commands and evade capture, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies returned to the vehicle and a search produced a handgun. They said they also found a quantity of narcotics that Smith has taken to a tree line near the incident.

Smith was taken to the Detention Center and charged with possession of methamphetamine. She was released from the Detention Center Sunday on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.

On Sunday, deputies responded to a business on Old Clemson Highway where they located Bradshaw. He was taken into custody and based upon evidence, he was charged the following additional crimes:

one count each of malicious injury to personal property

possession of a stolen vehicle in regards to reports of a moped that was reported stolen early Saturday morning

Bradshaw remains in custody at the Detention Center on a combined $60,265 surety bond on all charges from the Sheriff’s Office and the Seneca Police Department.

He also had arrest warrants from the Seneca Police Department on one count each of grand larceny and breach of trust with fraudulent intent. Holds have also been placed on Bradshaw by the Easley Police Department and the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.

