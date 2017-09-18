Attorney: Letter says state charge dropped in Anderson Co. deputy's death

An attorney for a man charged in the death of an Upstate deputy said he received a letter Monday indicating a state charge has been dropped.

Joseph Fleming, 37, was arrested in August after investigators said he was operating a boat when an incident happened, resulting in the death of Anderson County deputy Devin Hodges. Officials said Fleming was attempting to do a maneuver when all of the occupants were thrown from the 19-foot Pioneer boat, leading to Hodges' drowning.

Fleming, an employee of the Army Corps of Engineers, was charged with reckless homicide.

Beattie Ashemore, an attorney for Fleming, said he received a letter from the 11th Circuit Solicitor's office indicating that state charges had been dismissed against his client.

FOX Carolina has reached out to the solicitor for more details.

