Union County hires crew to spray Jonesville after West Nile Virus Case

When Anna Cox and her son Grayson get a chance, they swing into playtime.

"He's five months old- best thing that ever happened to us," Cox said.

She lives in Jonesville and when she heard someone tested positive for the West Nile Virus, it pushed her to take precaution.

"I definitely spray me, my husband, I use some spray around him [Grayson]," she said.

The West Nile Virus is a disease transmitted to people and animals through the bite of an infected mosquito.

"With a baby, it's really hard to hear something like that," Cox said.

According to doctors with the Department of Health and Environmental Control, there are reports one person died in Anderson County, a horse died in Greenville County and someone in Jonesville is sick because of West Nile.

Cox says since the reported case, the county sent a crew to spray the neighborhood.

"I'm glad they took the initiative to come out and do something about it," Cox said.

Another crew sprayed the area Monday night.

"DHEC recommends a one mile radius from where the resident actually lives," Emergency Management Director of Union County Robert Fraim said."Just make sure not to have any standing water like- some people may have old tires in their yard. If there's water in the tires they can manifest there."

He says crews will also put traps in storm drains.

"The larvicide will kill the young mosquito before they become an adult mosquito," Fraim said.

And that makes Cox feel better about those playdates.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.