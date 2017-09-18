North Carolina governor rescinds state of emergency - FOX Carolina 21

North Carolina governor rescinds state of emergency

Posted: Updated:
UWM/SSEC/CIMSS, William Straka III/NASA A satellite of image of Hurricane Irma as obtained by NASA and NOAA. UWM/SSEC/CIMSS, William Straka III/NASA A satellite of image of Hurricane Irma as obtained by NASA and NOAA.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has rescinded the state of emergency issued last week for Hurricane Irma.

Cooper issued the declaration for all 100 counties on Sept. 7 to help move resources needed to respond to the storm. The executive order that waives truck weight, size and hours of service restrictions remains in effect to help storm relief vehicles traveling through North Carolina to Florida.

Meanwhile, the executive order which declared an abnormal market disruption for gasoline in North Carolina remains in effect to protect against price gouging. That order was issued based on the temporary shutdown of Texas and Louisiana fuel refineries due to Hurricane Harvey.

