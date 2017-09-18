Coroner on scene of death investigation on Woodruff Road - FOX Carolina 21

Coroner on scene of death investigation on Woodruff Road

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Greenville County investigators are conducting a death investigation at the Home Depot on Woodruff Road Monday night.

The coroner confirms at least one person has died.

The investigation is in its early stages. No further details were immediately available.

