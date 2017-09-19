Spartanburg deputies asking public for help to ID attempted armed robbery suspect

Deputies looking for this individual captured on surveillance footage at Holiday Inn. (9/18/17 FOX Carolina)

Spartanburg Deputies are asking for public assistance in identifying a suspect after an attempted robbery over the weekend.

Deputies say they responded to reports of an armed robbery at the Holiday Inn Express on Sha Lane on Saturday around 9:45 p.m. An employee told investigators an individual dressed in all black, wearing a red bandana around their face and a hat, pointed a gun at the employee and demanded to be given all the money from the register.

The employee told deputies she told the suspect "no" and locked herself into an employee office and did not see what direction the suspect left in.

Deputies say a review of the surveillance footage revealed what appeared to be a female individual with a slim build, wearing a baggy black hoodie, red bandana, blue jeans, sunglasses and brandishing a small handgun.

Anyone who can identify the subject is asked to call Investigator M Gaddy at 864-503-4680 or mgaddy@spartanburgcounty.org. Reference case number 17090821.

