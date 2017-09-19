Spartanburg Co. voters to decide on Pelham-Batesville Fire Distr - FOX Carolina 21

Spartanburg Co. voters to decide on Pelham-Batesville Fire District bond referendum Tuesday

Voters in Spartanburg County who are protected by the Pelham-Batesville Fire District will decide Tuesday on a bond referendum to cover the cost of a new fire station.

The Pelham-Batesville Fire District serves areas in both Greenville and Spartanburg counties but Tuesday’s referendum is only open to Spartanburg voters. Greenville County has already approved a bond issuance without any conditions, but the fire district said Spartanburg County required a referendum.

The fire district is seeking $6.5 million in total bonds to build and equip a new, 26,000 square-foot headquarters fire station.

Below is the question that will appear on the referendum ballot Tuesday:

Shall the Pelham-Batesville Fire District, located in Spartanburg County and Greenville County, South Carolina (the "District"), be authorized to issue and sell, either as a single issue or as several separate issues, general obligation bonds of the District in an aggregate principal amount of not exceeding $6,500,000, the proceeds of which shall be applied to defray the costs (including architectural, engineering, legal and related expenses) of the following: (i) developing, constructing, and outfitting of a new headquarters and fire station building of the District, to include areas for: meeting facilities; training and community events; office and administrative areas; crew quarters; apparatus bays and apparatus and facility support areas; and furniture, fixtures and equipment; and (ii) paying certain costs related to the issuance of such bonds?

Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

