Carolina Panthers host kids' fitness camp, present grant funds to Cherokee Co. School District

Two Carolina Panthers players and other team officials will host a Fuel Up To Play 60 Camp at Mary Bramlett Elementary in Gaffney on Tuesday and make a grant donation to the Cherokee County School District.

The mascot, Sir Purr, and the TopCats Cheerleaders will also participate in the high energy camp, which the NFL team said will test students on their skill in NFL Combine style activities and encourage them to stay active and healthy.

The Panthers will also present Cherokee County Schools with a $10,000 NFL PLAY 60 grant for health and wellness programming. The team said the school district will use the money to purchase equipment for healthier food choices and additional physical activity.

