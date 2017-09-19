Civil War reenactment canceled at SC Revolutionary War site due to security concerns

A Civil War reenactment has been canceled at a Revolutionary War site in South Carolina because of security concerns.

The Culture and Heritage Commission said in a news release Monday it has canceled its annual Civil War reenactment at Historic Brattonsville in York County scheduled Oct. 28 and 29.

The commission said the educational benefits of the reenactment are outweighed by the potential danger and risk to public safety of hosting the event in the current political climate.

There was no Civil War skirmish or battle in York County but the site had conducted reenactments for about 30 years.

Historic Brattonsville preserves and presents the history of the Carolina Piedmont during the Revolutionary War through structures, landscapes, and stories.

It's about 12 miles (20 kilometers) southwest of Rock Hill.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.