Deputies investigating robbery at convenience store

Anderson County deputies said they were investigating a robbery at the Bright Mart convenience store on Shockley Ferry Road Tuesday morning.

Deputies said the robbery occurred shortly before 8 a.m. The store is located at the South Main Street intersection.

The suspect did not present a weapon and no one was hurt.

Deputies have not yet identified the suspect or made an arrest.

