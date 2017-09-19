Deputies investigating robbery at convenience store - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies investigating robbery at convenience store

ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Anderson County deputies said they were investigating a robbery at the Bright Mart convenience store on Shockley Ferry Road Tuesday morning.

Deputies said the robbery occurred shortly before 8 a.m. The store is located at the South Main Street intersection.

The suspect did not present a weapon and no one was hurt.

Deputies have not yet identified the suspect or made an arrest.

