Deputies: Registered sex offender found with child porn

McDowell County deputies said a registered sex offender was arrested again on a new charge after probation officers found child porn in his possession.

Deputies said Dakota Guy Russell, 22, of Flounder Circle in Marion was arrested and charged with third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor after they assisted state probation and parole officers with a search of Russell’s residence on September 1. During the search, deputies said they found images of child pornography in Russell’s belongings.

Russell is a registered sex offender who was out of jail on probation at the time of his arrest, deputies said.

