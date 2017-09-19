Deputies: Registered sex offender found with child porn - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: Registered sex offender found with child porn

Posted: Updated:
Dakota Guy Russell (Source: MCSO) Dakota Guy Russell (Source: MCSO)
MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) -

McDowell County deputies said a registered sex offender was arrested again on a new charge after probation officers found child porn in his possession.

Deputies said Dakota Guy Russell, 22, of Flounder Circle in Marion was arrested and charged with third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor after they assisted state probation and parole officers with a search of Russell’s residence on September 1. During the search, deputies said they found images of child pornography in Russell’s belongings.

Russell is a registered sex offender who was out of jail on probation at the time of his arrest, deputies said.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.