Coroner: Man dies after stabbed in chest during Greenwood altercation

Greenwood police said they are investigating a man’s death following a domestic incident on Monday.

Police said officers responded to a call about a man who bleeding profusely from what appeared to be a cut wound.

The Greenwood County Coroner's Office said the victim, later identified as 27-year-old William Jamaal Johnson, was involved in a verbal altercation when he was stabbed in the chest.

The coroner ruled Johnson's death a homicide.

Officers said Tuesday they do have a suspect in custody on other charges. No charges have been filed in the man’s death at this time.

MORE NEWS: Deputies: Registered sex offender found with child porn

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.