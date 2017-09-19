Police: Man dead following domestic incident, person of interest - FOX Carolina 21

Police: Man dead following domestic incident, person of interest in custody

Posted: Updated:
GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Greenwood police said they are investigating a man’s death following a domestic incident on Monday.

Police said officers responded to a call about a man who bleeding profusely from what appeared to be a cut wound.

Police said the initial investigation showed the violence stemmed from a domestic dispute that escalated.

Officers said Tuesday they do have a suspect in custody on other charges.  No charges have been filed in the man’s death at this time.

