Police: Upstate man arrested after sending nude photos to teenage girl via Whisper app

An Anderson County man was arrested after Ware Shoals police said he sexted an underage girl in April 2017.

Police said 20-year-old Brian Keith Rosser of Anderson was charged with disseminating obscene material to a minor.

Per incident reports, police discovered the inappropriate texts on August 1 while searching the victim’s phone with her parents’ permission.

Officers said Rosser made contact with the victim via the Whisper app and asked her age. The victim is 14 but police said she told Rosser she had just turned 15.

During the exchange of photos and text, police said Rosser sent the victim a photo of his genitals in an aroused state and asked the child what they would do if he was sitting beside her in that state.

The texts came from a person using the screen name “Firefighter.”

Police said they subpoenaed Verizon wireless and identified Rosser as the suspect.

MORE NEWS: Man dies after police find him bleeding profusely following domestic incident

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.