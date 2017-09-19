Jury selection begins in Upstate murder trial; man's body never found

As jury selection begins in the trial for a Spartanburg County man accused of murder, the question remains of where is Jermaine West.

On May 23, 2016, investigators said they believe 29-year-old West was shot and killed outside a home on Woodruff Street. Marcus Todd, the suspect in the case, was arrested after authorities said he was seen dragging West into a black 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe.

The victim's body has never been found. An attorney for Todd said he claims he was driving West to the hospital when the victim asked to get out of the vehicle, so he let him out.

A grand jury indicted Todd for murder in West's disappearance.

After Todd's arrest, the Woodruff Police Department said he remained uncommunicative about the location of West's remains. Investigators have launched multiple searches in connection with the case, but so far they have been unsuccessful.

Todd is also charged with kidnapping and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

