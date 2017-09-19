Police: Suspects in 'old man' masks zip-tied victim during Greer armed robbery

The Greer Police Department is investigating an armed robbery on Saturday at a Wade Hampton Boulevard business.

Officers said around 9:30 a.m., two male suspects entered First Choice Cash Advance wearing "old man" style costume masks and blue jeans. Officers said one of the suspects pulled out a handgun and demanded money from the registers.

After taking the money, a suspect used zip ties to bind the employee's hands and told the victim to lie on the floor of the restroom while the fled, according to police.

The employee was not injured.

Investigators said a possible suspect vehicle was captured on surveillance video. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact detectives at 864-848-5351.

