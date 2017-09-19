Coroner: Dive team searching for missing man on Hartwell recovers body

Family, friends and community members continuing the search for Kip Burrell, missing after he was thrown off a boat during a summer storm, finally received closure on Wednesday.

The tragic incident occurred around 4:45 p.m. on July 15 when authorities were notified of a possible drowning near the Singing Pines Boat Ramp. Deputies said when a couple was thrown from their boat, a passerby was able to pull the woman to safety but Burrell was not found.

For days, more than 25 agencies provided resources and equipment in the search for Burrell, but efforts were later suspended.

Anderson County officials said Burrell's family coordinated another search effort on Monday with the help of a company called Bruce's Legacy.

An employee of Big Water Marina said they provided boatslips for searchers to dock their boats. According to the marina, a search party was out scouring a small island near Singing Pines.

On Wednesday, Coroner Greg Shore said the dive team searching for Burrell had recovered a body from the water. The Anderson County Sheriff's Office identified the body as Burrell's.

According to Bruce's Legacy, they have recovered 21 drowning victims in the last four years, utilizing $300,000 worth of high-tech solar equipment and a submersible vehicle.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Search and recovery efforts suspended at Lake Hartwell after man thrown overboard during storms

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.