Search continues on Hartwell for man missing after storm

Family, friends and community members are continuing the search for Kip Burrell, who is missing after he was thrown off a boat during a summer storm.

The incident occurred around 4:45 p.m. on July 15 when authorities were notified of a possible drowning near the Singing Pines Boat Ramp. Deputies said when a couple was thrown from their boat, a passerby was able to pull the woman to safety but Burrell was not found.

For days, more than 25 agencies provided resources and equipment in the search for Burrell, but efforts were later suspended.

Anderson County officials said Burrell's family coordinated another search effort on Monday.

An employee of Big Water Marina said they provided boatslips for searchers to dock their boats. According to the marina, a search party was out scouring a small island near Singing Pines.

