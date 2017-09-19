Gamecocks release 2018 football schedule

The South Carolina Gamecocks released their SEC football schedule on Tuesday for the 2018 season, which will kick off at home.

It is the first time the Gamecocks will open at home since 2014. The conference portion of the SEC schedule begins in week two when South Carolina plays Georgia at home.

They play at home for a third time when they kick off against Marshall on Sept. 15, 2018.

Below is the full 2018 schedule released by USC Athletics:

Sept. 1 Coastal Carolina

Sept. 8 Georgia*

Sept. 15 Marshall

Sept. 22 at Vanderbilt*

Sept. 29 at Kentucky*

Oct. 6 Missouri*

Oct. 13 Texas A&M*

Oct. 27 Tennessee*

Nov. 3 at Ole Miss*

Nov. 10 at Florida*

Nov. 17 Chattanooga

Nov. 24 at Clemson

*SEC game

