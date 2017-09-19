Gamecocks release 2018 football schedule - FOX Carolina 21

Gamecocks release 2018 football schedule

Posted: Updated:
USC 2018 Schedule (Source: USC Athletics) USC 2018 Schedule (Source: USC Athletics)
COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The South Carolina Gamecocks released their SEC football schedule on Tuesday for the 2018 season, which will kick off at home.

It is the first time the Gamecocks will open at home since 2014. The conference portion of the SEC schedule begins in week two when South Carolina plays Georgia at home.

They play at home for a third time when they kick off against Marshall on Sept. 15, 2018.

Below is the full 2018 schedule released by USC Athletics:

  • Sept. 1  Coastal Carolina
  • Sept. 8  Georgia*
  • Sept. 15                Marshall
  • Sept. 22                at Vanderbilt*
  • Sept. 29                at Kentucky*
  • Oct. 6    Missouri*
  • Oct. 13  Texas A&M*
  • Oct. 27  Tennessee*
  • Nov. 3   at Ole Miss*
  • Nov. 10 at Florida*
  • Nov. 17 Chattanooga
  • Nov. 24 at Clemson

*SEC game

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.